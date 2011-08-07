‘He’s a great entertainer’

Published Date Written by Dan Miller

Press And Journal Photo by Dan Miller -- Middletown's Phil Bennett will perform Sept. 24 at The Event Place with a portion of ticket sales going to the Elks Theatre.

Phil Bennett has already given Middletown one unforgettable moment.

And starting with Saturday night, Sept. 24, he hopes to give the town many more.





If you go

The “A Night to Remember” concert by Phil Bennett and the Stevenson Twins will be Saturday, Sept. 24, at The Event Place at 11 S. Union St. Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 and a portion of the proceeds will go toward reopening the Elks Theatre. For information or for tickets, call 717-902-9005 or 717-421-9239 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .



For the full story, CLICK HERE to subscribe to the Press And Journal.